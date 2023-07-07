Under Armour’s top executives saw reduction in incentive awards after missing targets last year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Under Armour’s top executives saw a reduction in incentive awards in the last fiscal year as the Baltimore-based athletic apparel brand faced a challenging retail environment marked by inflation, high levels of promotions and discounting, and the impacts of COVID-19 in China.

A recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission also showed that Stephanie Linnartz, who stepped in as president and CEO at the end of February, will will earn a base salary of $1.3 million, with compensation of $11.3 million in fiscal 2023. That includes a signing bonus of $11 million in stock over three years, $125,000 of base salary and a $175,000 bonus for the fiscal year.

Advertisement

Stephanie Linnartz, who stepped in as president and CEO of Under Armour, at the end of February, will earn a base salary of $1.3 million, with compensation of $11.3 million in fiscal 2023. (Under Armour, Inc.)

Under Armour changed its fiscal year to end March 31 instead of Dec. 31, as of April 1, 2022. The three-month period from Jan. 1, 2022, to March 31, 2022, is being reported as the “transition period.” Under Armour did not have a fiscal year 2022.

Total compensation for founder Kevin Plank, the company’s executive chair and brand chief, totaled $3 million for the fiscal year, and $2.1 million for the transition period, which combined is less than the $6.3 million earned in fiscal 2021. Plank’s non-equity incentive plan compensation was $486,750, compared with $1.9 million in fiscal year 2021.

Advertisement

Colin Browne, chief operating officer and interim CEO from June 2022 through February, earned total compensation of $5.5 million, including $966,635 of base salary, $3.9 million in stock awards and $630,494 in non-equity incentive compensation. That incentive pay was a decrease from $1 million earned in fiscal 2021. Browne will be leaving Under Armour this fall as part of a management shake-up announced last week.

In fiscal 2023, which ended March 31, Under Armour said revenue grew 3%, a slower-than-expected rate, while measures tied to executive pay incentives, including adjusted operating income and “currency neutral” net revenue, just met a required threshold but fell short of targets.

Compensation in fiscal 2023 was tied to “improving efficiency and driving profitability, and advancing our long-term efforts to continue to grow our brand,” the company said.

Adjusted operating income reached $330.1 million, just above the threshold of $330 million, while currency-neutral net revenue reached $5.99 billion, just above the $5.98 billion threshold.

Company filings show total compensation of $8.6 million for Patrik Frisk, who served as president and CEO until May 31 last year but served as an adviser until Sept. 1. Frisk’s compensation package included $7.2 million in separation benefits and consulting fees.