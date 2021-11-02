Under Armour tops third quarter earnings expectations, raises outlook for year

The Baltimore brand’s revenue rose 8% to $1.5 billion for the three months that ended Sept. 30, compared with $1.4 billion in the same period last year, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.48 billion. The company reported income of $113 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with $39 million, or 9 cents per share, in the pandemic-impacted third quarter of 2020.