Under Armour tops third quarter earnings expectations, raises outlook for year

Under Armour raised its sales and profit outlook for the year Tuesday as consumer demand for athletic apparel amid the pandemic drove a stronger-than-expected performance in the third quarter.
The Baltimore brand’s revenue rose 8% to $1.5 billion for the three months that ended Sept. 30, compared with $1.4 billion in the same period last year, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.48 billion. The company reported income of $113 million, or 24 cents per share, compared with $39 million, or 9 cents per share, in the pandemic-impacted third quarter of 2020.
Adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share beat Wall Street analysts’ expectations of 15 cents per share.
“Our third-quarter results were driven by strong demand for the Under Armour brand and our ability to execute quickly to meet the needs of our consumers and customers,” said Patrik Frisk, Under Armour president and CEO, in an announcement.
The company said it is on track to end the year with record revenue and earnings.
Under Armour shares surged nearly 17% — $3.73 each to $25.71 a share in Tuesday morning trading.
Under Armour now expects revenue to be up about 25% for the full year, compared to a previous expectation of a low-twenties percentage increase, because of improved business in its largest U.S. market as well as international sales.
Earnings are expected to reach about 55 cents per share, compared to a previous expectation of 14 cents to 16 cents each.
Revenue from sales through retailers jumped 10% in the third quarter in the U.S., where sales grew 8% to $1 billion
Under Armour said it is seeing healthier growth with a focus on full-price — rather than discounted — sales through a strategy to return the brand to a premium status.
