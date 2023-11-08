Under Armour beats 2nd quarter sales, profit estimates, expects challenging year-end

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Under Armour beat Wall Street’s sales and profit expectations in the second quarter, though the Baltimore-based brand on Wednesday warned that the end of year would be difficult.

The sports apparel and footwear maker has been navigating a challenging retail environment amid high inflation and increased promotions.

Revenue for the three months that ended Sept. 30 remained even with the second quarter of 2022, at $1.6 billion. Under Armour got a boost from international sales, up 5%, though revenue fell 2% in the U.S., its largest market.

Analysts had expected a dip in overall sales, to $1.56 billion, according to Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Under Armour reported income of $110 million, a 7% jump, or 24 cents per share, beating analysts’ estimates of 21 cents per share.

“Our second quarter results, particularly profitability, exceeded our expectations,” Under Armour President and CEO Stephanie Linnartz said in a press release.

Linnartz, who took over as CEO in February, said the company is maintaining its fiscal year outlook for earnings per share and operating income but lowering expectations for revenue, “primarily in response to challenges in North America during the back half of the year.”

Revenue is expected to be down between 2% and 4%. The company previously expected sales to be flat to up slightly.

During the quarter, the brand said it saw apparel sales increase 3% to $1.1 billion, but footwear sales plunged 7% to $351 million. Sales at Under Armour’s retail partners were down 1% to $940 million, but both online and company-owned store sales rose a combined 3%.

“We will continue to take a balanced approach to driving profitability in the near term while taking the necessary steps to invest in the talent, systems and processes to drive the top line growth that Under Armour is capable of over the long term,” Linnartz said.

