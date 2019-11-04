Under Armour on Monday said sales slipped but profits rose in the third quarter, a day after the company confirmed it is under investigation for its accounting practices.
The Baltimore based brand said sales for the third quarter slid 1 percent to $1.43 billion, while sales in North America, its biggest market, fell 4 percent to $1 billion. Net income was $102 million, or 23 cents per share.
“Building our long-term brand strength remains at the center of everything we do,” Kevin PLank, Under Armour’s chairman and CEO, said in an earnings announcement. “Our ongoing transformation across the business continues to make us smarter, faster and more operationally excellent. As we make the turn into 2020, we are confident in our ability to deliver our fourth quarter targets while proactively supporting higher levels of strategic marketing investments that will further fuel the Under
The company was expected to report earnings of 18 cents per share on $1.42 billion in revenue.
The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the company’s accounting practices are under investigation by the Securities and exchange Commission and the Justice Department.
Officials are looking into whether the Baltimore-based athletic footwear and apparel company manipulated its sales numbers make them appear stronger, the Journal story said.
The story cited unnamed sources saying that investigators questioned people in Baltimore. Another source told the Journal that Justice Department prosecutors are conducting a criminal inquiry in coordination with SEC investigators.
The company said Sunday it is cooperating with federal officials and that it began responding in July 2017 to requests for documents and information about its accounting practices and related disclosures.
“Under Armour is cooperating with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice investigations," a spokeswoman’s statement said. "The company firmly believes that its accounting practices and disclosures were appropriate.”
Kevin Plank, who steered Under Armour from a basement startup selling sweat-wicking T-shirts in 1996 to a $5.2 billion global brand represented by Michael Phelps and Tom Brady, is stepping down as CEO at the end of the year. Patrik Frisk, the company’s president and chief operating officer, will take over Jan. 1 as CEO.
As the once fast-growing company has experienced doldrums in sales, profitability and its stock price in recent years, Under Armour and Plank have been criticized for adhering to a founder-led executive structure.
The $5.2 billion brand has struggled since 2016 to boost declining sales and profits and sales in the United States, its largest market. North American sales slipped 3% in the most recent quarter.
This article will be updated.
Baltimore Sun reporter Christina Tkacik contributed to this article.