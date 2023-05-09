Under Armour’s new CEO will focus on building a global brand, sharpening design of footwear, women’s apparel

Under Armour’s new, third-ever CEO said Tuesday she plans to focus on building the sports apparel brand, especially internationally, boosting U.S sales growth and elevating design of footwear and women’s apparel.

“We must deliver better for athletes and our customers and meaningfully increase returns for shareholders in the years ahead,” said Stephanie Linnartz, who took over as CEO and president of the Baltimore-based company Feb. 27, in an announcement Tuesday. “My job is to make that vision a reality.”

Linnartz, a former Marriott International president, is taking the helm of a brand that has emerged from a multiyear reinvention and aims to rekindle interest with teens and young adults, win over more female consumers and make a substantial push into the fashion and lifestyle market.

She commented publicly about her vision for the first time as Under Armour reported fourth quarter earnings that beat Wall Street’s sales and profit estimates.

Under Armour reported income of $171 million, or 38 cents per share, compared with a loss of $60 million, or a loss of 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Excluding an $87 million benefit from a tax valuation allowance having to do with prior-period restructuring, adjusted net income was $84 million, or 18 cents per share, the company said. That topped analysts’ forecast of 15 cents per share.

Sales for the three-month period that ended March 31 increased 8% to $1.4 billion. Sales to retailers jumped 10% to $909 million, while sales through online channels and company owned stores were up 3% to $454 million, mostly due to strength in online revenue.

Under Armour said its apparel revenue inched up 1% to $889 million. But the real growth came on the footwear side, with a 27% jump to $378 million. Sales in the U.S. edged up 3% to $862 million, while international sales soared 16% to $526 million.

For the full fiscal year, Under Armour’s sale grew 3% to $5.9 billion. The company expects fiscal 2024 revenue to be flat to up slightly.

