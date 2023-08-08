Under Armour reports drop in quarterly revenue but maintains full-year outlook

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Under Armour reported a dip in sales for its first quarter Tuesday, in line with Wall Street’s expectations, but profit increased and the company maintained its full-year outlook.

Revenue decreased 2% to $1.3 billion, driven by weakness in the U.S., the Baltimore-based athletic apparel brand’s largest market, where sales fell 9%.

Despite a challenging consumer retail environment in the U.S., sales growth remained strong internationally as well as in online and branded store channels, said Stephanie Linnartz, Under Armour’s president and CEO, in an announcement.

“Based on this performance, we are maintaining our outlook for fiscal 2024.” Linnartz said.

Under Armour reported net income of $8.6 million, or 2 cents per share, for the three months that ended June 30, compared with net income of $7.7 million, or 2 cents per share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Linnartz, who took over as CEO in February and said she plans to boost the brand in the U.S., said the company is on track to improve growth and profitability long term.

“We have taken several important steps,” Linnartz said in a news release Tuesday. “These steps include leadership changes, amplifying storytelling to drive global brand heat and optimizing our product engine to deliver elevated design and groundbreaking innovations that athletes covet.”

Changes to the senior executive team were announced in June, including the departure of Under Armour’s chief operating officer, Colin Browne. Linnartz, a former president of Marriott International, brought in Marriott executive Jim Dausch last month to become Under Armour’s executive vice president and chief consumer officer.

Linnartz had unveiled a three-year plan in May to boost profitability by strengthening sales growth in the U.S. and elevating the design of footwear, women’s apparel and “sportstyle” products. The strategy, known as Protect This House 3, also focuses on boosting the brand globally and maintaining strong international momentum.

The company said its profit margin declined in the first quarter, hurt by higher promotions and changes in foreign currency.

Revenue from sales to wholesale customers, such as retailers, decreased 6% to $742 million. But sales through online and branded store channels were up 4% to $544 million. The increase was driven by boosts in both online revenue and in sales at company-owned stores.

Sales in North America fell 9% to $827 million, but international sales jumped 12% to $485 million, the company said. Sales of apparel slid 5%, to $825 million, while footwear revenue grew 5% to $364 million.

The company maintained its outlook for fiscal year 2024, with revenue expected to be flat to up slightly and earnings expected to be between 47 cents per share and 51 cents per share.

