Under Armour reports small profit in first quarter of new fiscal year

Under Armour earned $8 million in the first quarter of its new fiscal year, meeting earnings forecasts for its first fiscal quarter and saying its brand remains strong in a difficult environment.

The Baltimore-based brand announced financial results Wednesday for the three months that ended June 30. Under Armour began a new fiscal year 2023 on April 1.

“We ... remain bullish on our brand strength while we navigate the current environment,” said Colin Browne, Under Armour’s interim president and CEO.

Revenue for the three-month period was flat compared with the year-ago period at $1.3 billion, the company reported. But it maintained its outlook for full-year revenue growth of 5% to 7%.

The brand’s reported income of $8 million worked out to earnings of 2 cents per share. The company reported adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share, meeting analysts expectations.

Browne said he is confident the brand can deliver “more pronounced” growth and profitability over the long term.

“Our relentless approach of delivering groundbreaking innovation will continue to manifest through 2022 and beyond as we work to unleash the full potential of the Under Armour brand,” he said in an announcement.

This story will be updated.