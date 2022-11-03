Advertisement
Under Armour beats earnings expectations in the second quarter but lowers projections for the year

Under Armour beat Wall Street’s expectations for second quarter earnings but lowered projections for the year because of a challenging retail environment.

Sales edged up 2% to $1.6 billion for the three months that ended Sept. 30, in line with analysts’ expectations, the Baltimore-based athletic apparel brand reported Thursday.

“While we anticipate the immediate macroeconomic backdrop to stay uncertain — we are taking a balanced approach to mitigate near-term pressures while continuing to focus on the long-term strength of our brand,” said Colin Browne, Under Armour’s interim president and CEO, in the announcement.

The company reported a quarterly profit of $87 million, or 19 cents per share, compared with $113 million, or 24 cents per share, in July-to-September period last year.

Net income was $92 million when adjusted for a $10 million legal expense for ongoing litigation and a $5 million benefit from a tax valuation allowance for restructuring. On an adjusted basis, Under Armour earned 20 cents a share, beating analysts’ expectations of 16 cents per share.

Sales to retailers were up 4% to $948 million, while sales through online channels and company-owned stores fell 4% to $577 million. The decrease was due to a 9% decline in owned and operated store revenue.

Sales in the key U.S market fell 2% to $1 billion compared with the previous second quarter. International sales rose 7% to $547 million, with strength in Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.

Apparel sales decreased 2 percent to $1 billion, while sales of footwear jumped 14% to $376 million.

Under Armour began its new fiscal year 2023 on April 1 and is using April 2021 through March 31 as its comparable baseline period.

The brand lowered its outlook for the full year and now expects revenue to grow at a low single-digit percentage rate compared to the previous expectation of 5% to 7% growth because of a challenging retail environment.

Full-year earnings are expected to be 56 cents to 60 cents per share instead of 61 cents to 67 cents as previously announced.

This story will be updated.

