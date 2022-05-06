Under Armour posts first quarter loss but retains pandemic-related sales momentum

Under Armour posted a first quarter loss amid high restructuring costs and a jump in selling expenses but said it has completed a multi-year turnaround plan designed to restore the brand’s luster.

“Having successfully executed a multi-year transformation and after delivering a record year in 2021 – we are continuing to serve the needs of athletes amid an increasingly more uncertain marketplace,” Patrik Frisk, Under Armour’s president and CEO, said in announcing financial results Friday.

The Baltimore-based sports apparel maker continues to face global supply challenges and emerging impacts from COVID-19 in China, Frisk said. But the company’s growth strategy and brand strength puts it on track “to deliver sustainable, profitable returns to shareholders over the long-term,” he said.

Under Armour met analysts’ revenue expectations of $1.3 billion, a 3 percent gain, for the three months that ended March 31 compared with the first quarter of 2021.

But the company posted a net loss of $60 million, or a loss of 13 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, Under Armour posted a net loss of $3 million, or a loss of 1 cent per share. Wall Street analysts were expecting earnings of 4 cents per share, according to Zacks Investment Research.

The company saw selling, general and administrative expenses increase 16% to $594 million during the quarter. And it reported restructuring and impairment charges of $57 million.

Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said he is “pleased” with Under Armour’s progress, noting the sales gain, compared with much higher revenue increases during last year’s first quarter, show that Under Armour has managed to retain gains it made during the pandemic.

“The company has executed its restructuring plan well and appears to have a lot more focus than it did a couple of years ago,” Saunders sad in comments released Friday morning. “There are still plenty of things that need to be refined including the overall brand image, the direct-to-consumer strategy, international operations, and the pipeline of product innovations. However, the company is now on a much more stable footing to be able to address these areas.”

Saunders said the net loss, while “not an auspicious start to the year,” is more a consequence of restructuring and impairment charges rather than serious operational problems.

The reporting period is considered a transition quarter as Under Armour shifts its fiscal year end from Dec. 31 to March 31. After the three month transition period, fiscal year 2023 will run from April 1 through March 31, 2023. Consequently, there will be no fiscal year 2022.

The brand’s wholesale revenue, or sales to retail customers, was up 4% to $829 million. Direct-to-consumer sales rose 1% to $441 million, driven by 2% growth in e-commerce, which represented nearly half the total direct-to-consumer business. Sales at company owned stores were flat.

Revenue in Under Armour’s biggest market, North America, jumped 4% to $841 million, while international sales edged up 1% to $456 million. Sales rose substantially in the European market but plunged in Asia.

Apparel sales rose 8% to $877 million, while footwear revenue fell 4% to $297 million.

Higher freight expenses cut into profit margins, which were down to 46.5% compared to the first three months of last year.

