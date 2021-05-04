Under Armour beats first-quarter sales and profit estimates, expects stronger demand this year

Under Armour beat first-quarter sales and profit estimates and expects stronger demand for its athletic apparel and footwear products this year, driven by a rebound in its key U.S. market and a focus on fitness amid the pandemic.
The Baltimore-based brand reported that sales during the three months ended March 31 surged 35% to $1.3 billion, compared with $930 million in the first quarter of 2020, when many stores closed in March due to COVID-19. Analysts expected sales of $1.13 billion.
It swung to a profit with income of $78 million, or 17 cents per share, for the January-to-March period,compared with a loss of $589 million, or a loss of $1.30 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, earnings were 16 cents per share, beating Wall Street estimates of 3 cents per share.
“Under Armour is returning to growth,” said Patrik Frisk, Under Armour’s president and CEO, said during a Tuesday morning with analysts. “It’s a growth brand, a growth mindset.”
Sales to retailers in Under Armour’s wholesale business grew 35%, while online and company branded stores saw a 54% boost in sales.
In the U.S., Under Armour’s biggest market and the source of its struggles over the past few years, revenue was up 32%, signaling that a strategy to return the brand to a premium status is working, the company said.
Frisk noted that the brand’s growth has been “holistic.”
“The growth we see in the brand is global, across categories and across genders and is happening in both apparel and footwear,” Frisk said during the call.
Apparel sales rose 35% to $810 million., while footwear revenue increased 47% to $309 million.
The company raised its sales estimates for the year. It now expects sales to grow at a high-teen percentage rate, compared with the previous expectation of a high-single-digit percentage rate increase.
Under Armour announced earnings a day after it settled an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission into its accounting practices by agreeing to pay $9 million, but neither admitting or denying the agency’s charges.
The company’s stock was off 47 cents a share, trading at $23.70 each Tuesday morning.
