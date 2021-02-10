Under Armour posts stronger than expected end of year results, despite pandemic

Under Armour delivered a stronger-than-expected financial performance in the final months of 2020 as the atheltic apparel maker boosted online sales of apparel and footwear and reined in costs.
The Baltimore-based sports brand improved despite challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and an ongoing business restructuring, the company said Wednesday.
“Improving brand strength and consistent operational execution delivered better than expected results in quarter,” said Patrik Frisk, Under Armour president and CEO, in a statement. “Our global team was exceptionally resilient and disciplined amid a highly challenging year.”
Under Armour reported net income for the quarter that ended Dec. 31 of $184 million, or 40 cents a share, compared with a loss of $15 million, or 3 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted for restructuring costs, income was $55 million, or 12 cents per share. Wall Street analysts expected a loss of 7 cents per share on sales of $1.27 billion.
Under Armour’s sales topped analysts’ estimates, even though revenue was down 3% to $1.4 billion. That included a 12% drop, to $662 million, in sales to retailers, but an 11% jump, to $655 million, in sales through online and company-owned stores, driven by a 25% jump in online sales.
Sales for 2020 slid 15% to $4.5 billion compared with the previous year, with U.S. sales down 19%.
During the fourth quarter, sales in the U.S., Under Armour’s biggest market where it has struggled, fell 6% to $924 million. But international revenue grew 7% to $448 million, with the biggest increase — 26% — in the Asia-Pacific region.
Overall sales of apparel were down 4% to $931 million and footwear revenue slipped by 7% to $241 million.
Improvements to the company’s supply chain and to its mix of sales channels helped boost its profit margin compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. Meanwhile, selling and administrative costs decreased 4% to just over 41% of revenue.
The company reported restructuring and impairment charges of $52 million, including $50 million in costs relate to restructuring.
“As we continue to navigate uncertainty around the pandemic, we remain focused on execution and the efforts necessary to stabilize our business further and improve our ability to deliver sustainable shareholder value over the long-term,” Frisk said.
Under Armour had announced previously a $550 million to $600 million restructuring plan to improve profitability and control costs. The company reported $473 million of pretax charges for the plan for the full year, including $62 million in the fourth quarter.
Executives said they expect revenue to grow this year at a high single-digit percentage rate. Gross profit margins are expected to be up slightly compared with 2020.
As of Jan. 31, most Under Armour stores were open but not all were operating at full capacity because of pandemic restrictions. Customer traffic at company-owned stores remained slower than normal, but the brand saw significant online growth around the world during the fourth quarter and full year.
