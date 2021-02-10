Under Armour posts stronger than expected end of year results, despite pandemic

Under Armour reported net income for the quarter that ended Dec. 31 of $184 million, or 40 cents a share, compared with a loss of $15 million, or 3 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted for restructuring costs, income was $55 million, or 12 cents per share. Wall Street analysts expected a loss of 7 cents per share on sales of $1.27 billion.