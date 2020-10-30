Under Armour selling MyFitnessPal app for $345 million

Under Armour said Friday it will sell its fitness app MyFitnessPal to Francisco Partners for $345 million.
The Baltimore-based sports apparel maker also will shut down operations of its Endomondo fitness app at the end of the year.
The brand plans to continue operating both MapMyRun and MapMyRide apps under the MapMyFitness platform, which the company called a key part of its digital strategy, along with connected footwear
The MyFitnessPal sale, expected to close by the end of the year, will give the brand investment flexibility and is in line with long-term digital strategy, the company said.
"As part of our ongoing transformation, we are committed to actively managing our business to ensure that our strategies and assets are prioritized to connect even more deeply with our target consumer – the Focused Performer,” Patrik Frisk, Under Armour’s president and CEO, said in an announcement.
The company also announced net income of $39 million, or earnings of 9 cents per share, for the three months that ended Oct. 30. Sales were flat at $1.4 billion. Wall Street analysts expected earnings of 5 cents per share on sales of $1.13 billion.
The better-than-expected performance came from higher demand and stronger management in Under Armour’s key U.S. market, Frisk said.
“We believe that the critical mass of our transformational challenges is behind us," and the company remains focused on improving operations and financial discipline to “create sustainable, long-term growth for the Under Armour brand and our shareholders," Frisk said.
MyFitnessPal, which helps track health and fitness, has more than 200 million users and will become a standalone company under Francisco, a global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology firms.
"We are excited to partner with the business for its next stage as a standalone company to continue a strong history of recurring revenue growth, organic user acquisition and a unique consumer proposition,” Christine Wang, a Francisco principal, said in the announcement.
The deal is valued at $345 million and is expected to close in the fourth quarter. MyFitnessPal is part of Under Armour’s Connected Fitness segment.
