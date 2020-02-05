Under Armour promoted two executives Wednesday to roles as chief operating officer and the newly created position of chief experience officer.
Colin Browne, chief supply officer since 2017, will serve as COO. Paul Fipps, chief digital officer since 2018, will become CXO. Both will report to Patrik Frisk, the president and CEO, starting Feb. 17.
The executive shifts are among the first under Frisk, who took over as CEO in January from former CEO Kevin Plank, the founder of the Baltimore-based sports apparel brand who remains its executive chairman and chief brand officer.
“Both Colin and Paul are proven leaders who have played significant roles in Under Armour’s ongoing strategic and operational transformation,” Frisk said in an announcement.
Frisk previously served as COO, along with the title of president, since joining Under Armour in July 2017.
He called the creation of the CXO position “an important milestone for Under Armour." Fipps will be responsible for designing the brand’s consumer experience and developing a “consumer-led” digital strategy.
Besides directing Under Armour’s consumer experience, Fipps will be responsible for digital strategy, including the brand’s global retail and online business, its Connected Fitness platform, software engineering and data science. Before serving as chief digital officer, he was chief technology officer and oversaw web and mobile applications and information technology. He has been with Under Armour since 2014.
As COO, Browne will oversee supply chain and sourcing, distribution, information technology, corporate real estate and sustainability. He joined the company in 2016 as president of global sourcing, having worked for VF Corp., where he led that company’s sourcing and product supply in Asia and Africa. He also has held senior leadership jobs at Reebok and Bally.