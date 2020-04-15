Under Armour names former Levi’s and Dockers executive as chief product officer

Under Armour has hired a former executive of Levi’s, Dockers and NYDJ, Not Your Daughter’s Jeans, as chief product officer, the Baltimore-based athletic apparel maker said Wednesday.
Lisa Collier, a veteran of more than 30 years at apparel brands, will replace Kevin Eskridge, a 10-year-veteran of Under Armour. Eskridge will leave the company in August to pursue other interests, Under Armour announced last mont
Collier, who has experience in product development, supply chain management and merchandising, will offer specialty retail expertise to the brand’s leadership team and report directly to Patrik Frisk, Under Armour’s president and CEO. Collier will start on April 27.
"Lisa is an exciting addition to our leadership team,” Frisk said in an announcement. “Her strength as a retail leader will be invaluable as we continue to execute against our long-term strategies.”
Frisk succeeded founder Kevin Plank as CEO in January. Plank remains executive chairman and brand chief.
Collier led NYDJ as president and CEO from 2016 to 2019. She held several positions over a 13-year career with Levi’s Strauss & Co, including senior vice president of product development and innovation, executive vice president and president of Dockers and chief transformation officer .
She worked previously for Tarrant Apparel Group, The Limited and Hess’s Department Stores.
Collier will oversee Under Armour’s category management model and product, merchandising and design functions and work closely with Eskridge during a transition period.
Eskridge had served in the chief product officer role since May 2017, overseeing category management, products, merchandising, design and innovation.
Latest Business
.