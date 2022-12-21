Under Armour names Marriott executive Stephanie Linnartz as new CEO

Stephanie Linnartz, president of the hotel chain Marriott International, will become the next CEO of Under Armour, the company announced Wednesday.

Linnartz has worked at Marriott for 25 years, rising through the ranks to become the company’s president in 2021, the Baltimore-based athletic apparel brand said in a news release.

Advertisement

“She is a proven growth leader with a distinguished track record of brand strategy, omnichannel execution, talent acquisition and development, and passion for driving best-in-class consumer connectivity, experience, and brand loyalty,” Under Armour founder Kevin Plank said in a statement.

Under Armour Announces Stephanie Linnartz as President and CEO (Under Armour, Inc.)

“Responsible for leading Marriott’s multi-billion dollar digital transformation, driving scale through continuous brand innovation across the portfolio, developing premier sports league and team partnerships, while architecting the extraordinary growth of its loyalty program — the board is confident that Stephanie — along with our leadership team and all of our key stakeholders — will accelerate our ability to realize the substantial opportunities for Under Armour as both an operating company and aspirational brand,” Plank continued.

Advertisement

When she joins Under Armour on Feb. 27, Linnartz will take over for interim CEO Colin Browne, who will resume his role as chief operating officer.

“Under Armour is an iconic brand with a huge opportunity ahead,” Linnartz said in a statement. “This company has immense energy and excitement, and I am committed to building growth while maintaining operational excellence. I look forward to joining the incredible UA team, partnering with Kevin and the board, and leading this amazing company into its next chapter, delivering for athletes, teammates, customers, and shareholders.”

Plank founded Under Armour in 1996 and was its CEO for more than two decades before stepping down in 2019. Plank will remain the company’s executive chair and brand chief.

“It will be a partnership. She and I will be partners. We’re not hiding from that,” Plank told CNBC.

Under Armour has been without a permanent CEO since June, when former CEO Patrik Frisk left after little more than two years at the helm. The company did not offer a reason for his departure. Frisk was credited with engineering what the company billed as a multiyear turnaround.

Under Armour announced Frisk’s exit in May, just two weeks after the company posted a quarterly loss and missing revenue projections. The company’s stock price dropped a third in value that month and is still hovering around $10 — less than half of its value at the beginning of the year and far below its peak in 2015 before it stumbled badly.

In November, company officials also unveiled new strategies to propel the company’s growth while maintaining the brand’s premium status.

Company executives, including Plank, said they intend to connect more deeply with team-sport athletes in the 16-to-20 age range as the target audience that would then influence the broader market. The brand also expects to expand apparel offerings in a new “live” category designed to provide gear for a full day of a young athlete’s life.

Advertisement

“It’s a pivotal time for Under Armour,” Plank said during a call with analysts. “We will not miss the opportunity to reposition and establish our sector leadership wherever we choose to compete.”