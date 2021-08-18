CEO of Yum! Brands, operator of Pizza Hut and KFC, will serve on Under Armour’s board

The head of Yum! Brands, which runs KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants, will join Baltimore-based Under Armour’s board of directors on Sept. 1.
David Gibbs, a 32-year veteran of Yum! Brands and its CEO since January 2020, will bring the sports apparel maker a strong track record in global brand management, including retail and international expertise, said Kevin Plank, Under Armour’s executive chairman and brand chief, in an announcement.
Gibbs, 58, leads Yum! Brands strategies, structure, employee development and culture. The company runs more than 51,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries. It oversees about 2,000 franchisees and 1.5 million franchise system employees globally.
Plank said Under Armour would benefit from Gibbs’ “strong consumer-centric focus and a team-first approach that is lock-step with Under Armour’s culture.”
Under Armour has been working its way through a turnaround plan designed in part to re-position it as a premium brand that consumers will buy at full price online or in branded stores, as opposed to marked down at discounters.
Gibbs said he is looking forward to working with management and board members to help complete the multi-year transformation and guide the company in its next phase of growth.
“As a brand fan, it’s been inspiring to watch Under Armour’s journey to becoming one of the world’s most iconic athletic performance companies over the past 25 years,” Gibbs said in the announcement.
Before his CEO appointment, Gibbs served as Yum! Brands’ president and chief operating officer with global operating leadership of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell divisions. Before that, he was president and chief financial officer.