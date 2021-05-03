Under Armour agrees to pay $9 million to settle SEC probe into accounting practices

Under Armour has agreed to pay $9 million to settle a federal investigation into its accounting practices, the Baltimore-based company said Monday.
The athletic apparel brand announced it has reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that resolves a previously announced investigation into whether the company manipulated its sales numbers to make them appear stronger.
Regulators looked at so-called “pull forward” sales of products to customers such as retailers that were counted as revenue from the third quarter of 2015 through Dec. 31, 2016. A pull forward sale typically involves reporting a sale to a customer earlier than originally planned.
Under Armour neither admitted nor denied the SEC’s charges. The brand said the settlement resolves all outstanding SEC claims.
The SEC’s staff will not recommend any enforcement action against Under Armour management, including founder Kevin Plank, the brand’s executive chairman, and David E. Bergman, its chief financial officer.
The company, as well as Plank and Bergman, had been alerted last July that the SEC could file a civil or administrative case alleging unlawful accounting methods. The company first confirmed in November 2019 that its accounting methods were being investigated by both the SEC and the U.S. Department of Justice.
Under the settlement, Under Armour will pay a civil penalty of $9 million and has agreed to other non-monetary terms.
The company said the settlement has to do with disclosures of financial performance and included no allegations from the SEC that sales during that period failed to comply with generally accepted accounting principles.
Under Armour had said previously it responded to requests for documents and information from the Justice Department. On Monday, the company said it has not received any requests from the Justice Department since the second quarter of last year.
This story will be updated.