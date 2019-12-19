The University of Maryland Medical Center plans to construct a new, 10-story cancer center in front of the hospital, creating a sweeping change in the look of the decades-old building on the west side of downtown Baltimore.
Officials with the center announced a year ago that the hospital had received a $25 million gift from Baltimore auto dealer Len Stoler and his wife Roslyn that will cover a portion of the costs of the expansion to the hospital’s Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center.
The donation, the largest in the hospital’s history, would allow the center to better accommodate a patient population that has tripled in the last 14 years.
“You won’t see the this side of the hospital anymore,” said Linda Whitmore, the medical center’s director of project development, after officials presented the building to a city design panel as part of the approval process. “This is our new face.”
The building will be new but function as an addition to the existing hospital, built above the driveway off Greene Street in front of the facility. The driveway and hospital’s main lobby will remain in the same place, though they will undergo extensive renovations, with the building constructed two stories above it.
Medical center officials presented three versions of the building to the city’s Urban Design and Architectural Advisory Panel on Thursday. Panel members liked that the hospital would fill out the large block at Greene and Baltimore Streets with a modern aesthetic but expressed concern about pedestrian access.
The driveway is already so crowded that Maryland officials said they may seek to establish a new automobile entrance on the Baltimore side of the hospital to ease congestion and require staff to enter the building from another point. It’s not clear where the new front entrance for pedestrians will go, though Whitmore noted the hospital address is 22 S. Greene St., and officials wouldn’t want to confuse patients with a door on another street.
The building is not expected to break ground for another 12 to 18 months and likely will take three years to build. It’s expected to be about 170,000 square feet, and officials last year estimated the cost to be $175 million to $200 million. The hospital previously said the state has committed $125 million in funds for the new facility. Gov. Larry Hogan was treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma at the cancer center.
An application for a so-called “certificate of need” for the new cancer center is pending with the Maryland Health Care Commission, but officials expected it to be approved next year.
The addition will not substantially increase the number of patient beds but would overhaul many of those that are not private or would lose windows because of the new building.
The cancer center will have three floors of inpatient beds with the remainder dedicated to now more common outpatient services.
The building also will be able to accommodate adding three more floors should the hospital decide in the future that it needs more space for any centers or departments. This is the last open space the hospital owns on the downtown campus.
“We want this building to be forward looking, like the medicine,” Whitmore said.