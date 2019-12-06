“I thought, ‘I’m too old to put on a uniform and go fight the fight, but I know something about technology,’” Next Century’s president and CEO said. “If we’re going to pick a mission, let’s pick a mission to get the information. Let’s solve the problem. We’re going to get the information to the people who need it, wherever they are, and we’re going to present it to them in a way that they’re going to know what to do with it.”