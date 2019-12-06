At UMBC, we understand that culture is reflected in the questions we ask, the priorities we set, the achievements we recognize, and so many other aspects of daily life on campus. When talking about culture, I often draw on a passage from Eric Weiner’s book The Geography of Bliss: “Culture is the sea we swim in—so pervasive, so all-consuming, that we fail to notice its existence until we step out of it.” This is why I never think just about my influence on our culture, but instead reflect on the ways that all of us at UMBC — students, faculty and staff — create this culture by supporting and influencing each other. We encourage each other to “be our best selves,” and we also recognize there are times when all of us need support. In this way, we show we are determined to overcome the odds, set high aspirations and dream about the possibilities.