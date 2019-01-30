Early bird tickets for Cosmic: On sale until 1/31! You don’t want to miss the hottest party of the year!
Business

T. Rowe Price stock takes hit as firm reports earnings miss amidst market decline

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group slumped nearly 4 percent Wednesday as the souring stock market at the end of 2018 pinched its earnings for the fourth quarter.

The Baltimore-based money management firm’s stock closed at $89.24 a share, down $3.51.

T. Rowe reported Wednesday that it earned $351 million, or $1.41 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31. That’s up from $347 million, or $1.37 a share, a year earlier.

But it fell short of analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.68 per share, according to Zacks.

T. Rowe’s quarterly revenue ticked up to just over $1.3 billion from just under that mark in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The earnings miss appears to be driven by a $151.9 million non-operating loss related mostly to losses on investments.

For all of 2018, T. Rowe earned $1.84 billion, or $7.27 per share, on $5.37 billion in revenue. A year earlier, the company made nearly $1.5 billion, or $5.97 a share, on revenue on $4.85 billion in revenue.

With the declines in the markets, T. Rowe’s assets under management dropped 2.9 percent to $962.3 billion as of Dec. 31, from $991.1 billion a year earlier.

In a statement, William J. Stromberg, T. Rowe’s president and CEO, acknowledged the “more muted” fourth quarter performance “amidst increased market volatility.”

"Overall it was a strong financial year for the firm, with average [assets under management], revenues, and earnings per share up markedly over 2017,” Stromberg said. “We continued to perform well for our clients, with favorable long-term investment performance versus our peers and high client satisfaction across our channels.”

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
16°