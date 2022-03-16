Medical supply company plans $350 million plant at Tradepoint Atlantic, employing 2,000

A medical supply company founded in the early stages of the pandemic said it intends to build a $350-million glove-manufacturing facility at Tradepoint Atlantic and ultimately bring about 2,000 new jobs to the area through a multi-phase development.

If all goes to plan, United Safety Technology will move into a 735,000-square-foot former Bethlehem Steel warehouse and make nitrile gloves — the kind worn every day by clinicians, doctors, dentists and EMTs — as early as the first quarter of next year.

Advertisement

In an interview with the Baltimore Sun, United Safety Technology CEO Dan Izhaky said the $350 million investment is being fueled by a $96.1 million federal contract with the rest coming from private sources.

Acting on behalf of the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Defense awarded the contract to United Safety Technology last year to increase domestic production of nitrile gloves, which were in scarce supply early in the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

“Before the pandemic, I never thought about a nitrile glove,” Izhaky said, but now he knows it’s “critical to the safety of our front-line responders” to produce nitrile gloves in the United States.

Izhaky declined to identify the project’s private investors. He also said the state of Maryland is giving United Safety Technology a “pretty robust incentive package” that includes rebates for payroll taxes, but he did not know the full details offhand.

The project will have three phases, Izhaky said, with the first phase costing $150 million. By the end of phase one, the site is expected to be able to produce 375 million nitrile gloves a month, Izhaky said. The site eventually will produce N95 masks and other personal protective equipment in later phases, he said.

Izhaky said United Safety Technology, which was founded in 2020, will move all of its manufacturing to Tradepoint Atlantic. The company had previously been making N-95 masks in California.

Tradepoint Atlantic is 3,300-acre manufacturing and logistics hub in Sparrows Point that once was the site of the sprawling Bethlehem Steel mill.

“We found Baltimore to be a more attractive solution based on the utilities available, the labor pool available,” said Izhaky, praising Tradepoint Atlantic.

He also noted access to a port, two rail lines and a highway.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Advertisement

The United Safety Technology plant will help boost the U.S. supply of the gloves, 99% of which are manufactured in Malaysia, China, Vietnam and Thailand, said Will Benton, the company’s chief commercial officer.

Benton said the U.S. market uses 55 to 60 billion pairs of nitrile gloves every year, but healthcare workers struggled to get enough nitrile gloves during the pandemic and at different times the cost of nitrile gloves surged to seven or eight times the historical costs.

“It’s the first line of defense with all the clinicians that are helping us on a daily basis,” Benton said of the nitrile glove. “It’s a bit of an unsung hero.”