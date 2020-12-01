Tradepoint Atlantic continues ‘Star of Bethlehem Steel’ lighting ceremony, but virtually

“This annual tradition means an incredible amount to the community and the Tradepoint Atlantic team and we are proud to safely continue it, no matter the circumstances,” said Aaron Tomarchio, Tradepoint Atlantic’s senior vice president of corporate affairs. “As custodians of the Bethlehem Steel legacy, we understand just how important this is to the local community and this uniquely Baltimore tradition will endure — even through this pandemic. We will look forward to having an in-person community event again next year.”