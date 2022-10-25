Massive new container terminal announced for Tradepoint Atlantic at Sparrows Point

A sprawling new container terminal will be established at Tradepoint Atlantic, the logistics hub on the former site of Bethlehem Steel in Sparrows Point, easing capacity issues and boosting potential growth for the port of Baltimore.

Tradepoint Atlantic announced a joint investment and partnership Tuesday with developer Terminal Investment Limited to create the 165-acre terminal with an on-dock rail facility at Coke Point.

Terminal Investment Limited is a Switzerland-based company owned by the shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Co., one of the world’s largest operators of container ships. MSC, as it’s known, is one of the port of Baltimore’s largest shipping customers.

“This is one of the most important and consequential announcements we have made since setting out with our initial plans to redevelop the former Sparrows Point Steel Mill,” said Kerry Doyle, managing director of Tradepoint Atlantic, in an announcement.

The plans represent the next major phase of development at the 3,300-acre industrial center that has attracted companies such as Amazon, Under Armour, FedEx and BMW. The project is expected to create hundreds of jobs throughout the permitting and construction process.

Officials said the new container terminal will give Baltimore’s port a substantial competitive advantage up and down the Eastern Seaboard.

The investment will create much-needed additional container handling capacity in Baltimore and help drive economic growth, Ammar Kanaan, CEO of Terminal Investment Limited, said in the announcement.

“At the same time, we are confident that the new container terminal will constitute an important contribution to the development of Baltimore as a gateway for intermodal transport,” Kanaan said.

Terminal Investment Limited has ownership interests in 40 operating terminals and two others under development in 27 countries on five continents, according to its website. In the U.S., it has terminals in Newark, New Jersey; Miami; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; New Orleans; Houston; Seattle; and Los Angeles/Long Beach, Californina.

Scott Cowan, president of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 333 and vice president for the ILA International, said in an announcement the project will create jobs and economic growth for Sparrows Point and the surrounding area.

“The ILA is excited about the partnership and increased capacity for cargo in the port,” Cowan said.

The port of Baltimore’s primary existing container terminal is Seagirt Marine Terminal, operated by Ports America. Containers are also handled to a lesser degree at Dundalk Marine Terminal. Both those terminals are off Broening Highway on the Patapsco River.

The Tradepoint Atlantic terminal’s location within less than 50 miles from Washington will allow it to serve the third biggest consumer market in the United States with a minimum of road miles, while its rail links also will offer the closest rail connection from any port to the Midwest, said Tom Van Eynde, the Swiss company’s terminal investment director for North America.

“Tradepoint Atlantic has been a critical addition to the port since they began developing the Sparrows Point site,” Maryland Port Administration Executive Director William P. Doyle said in an announcement. “Today’s news further strengthens Baltimore as one of the top ports in the United States.”

A process of public engagement, design, permitting and construction is expected to take several years. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Baltimore County Executive Johhny Olszewski Jr. and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott have signed a memorandum of understanding between the state, county and city to promote a collaborative process between the three jurisdictions.

Doyle said the partnership with the terminal developer is possible only because of the state and federal investment in the expansion of the Howard Street Tunnel and highlights, “the lasting and growing opportunities here at Tradepoint Atlantic.”

This story will be updated.