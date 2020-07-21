Towson Row, $350 million mixed-use development, will open student housing in August

Towson Row, a $350 million development in downtown Towson to be anchored by Whole Foods, will open its student housing phase in August, the developer announced Tuesday.
The Altus apartment building on Susquehanna Avenue and within walking distance of Towson University, will have 214 units and a first floor eatery and shops..
“This will be a vibrant and welcome addition that will finally connect uptown to downtown Towson,” said Eric Walter, an executive vice president and chief investment officer of Greenberg Gibbons, the developer of Towson Row with Caves Valley Partners.
The Towson Row project, on five acres bounded by York Road, Towsontown Boulevard, Washington Avenue and Chesapeake Avenue, will include a Whole Foods Market and additional stores and restaurants, offices, apartments and a redevelopment of the former National Guard armory building into Towson University’s StarTUp, an incubator for startup businesses, and a 220-room hotel.
The apartments are expected to help make up for the loss of student space on Towson University’s campus as a result of the pandemic, said Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, who represents Towson.
The apartment building, developed and managed by Gilbane Development Co., will open to students for the fall semester. First floor tenants will include a wine and spirits store, a nail salon and a BurgerFi restaurant, also opening in August and the gourmet burger chain’s second Baltimore County location.
Towson Row is part of more than $1.7 billion in private and public development underway within a quarter mile of the university’s campus, said Kim Schatzel, university president, in the announcement.