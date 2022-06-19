Towson workers vote to form first Apple store union in nation

Workers at the Apple store in Towson have voted to unionize, becoming the first of the company’s U.S. employees to do so.

The results were announced Saturday night after several days of voting. The Apple retail employees at the Towson Town Center location voted 65-33 to join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

Voting in the union election started Wednesday and ended Saturday.

The Towson employees, who formed the Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, of CORE, went public with their unionization efforts last month. Their concerns include compensation, fairness and COVID-19 safety.

They are part of a national wave of organizing during the pandemic, which has brought workplace issues to the forefront.

“I applaud the courage displayed by CORE members at the Apple store in Towson for achieving this historic victory,” said Robert Martinez Jr., president of the Machinists international union, in a statement. “They made a huge sacrifice for thousands of Apple employees across the nation who had all eyes on this election. I ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to respect the election results and fast-track a first contract for the dedicated [International Association of Machinists] CORE Apple employees in Towson. This victory shows the growing demand for unions at Apple stores and different industries across our nation.”

This story will be updated.