Topgolf will start building entertainment complex near M&T Bank Stadium, Horseshoe Casino in coming weeks

The long-awaited Topgolf Baltimore is expected to open next year in South Baltimore’s designated entertainment district near Horseshoe Casino and M&T Bank Stadium.
Topgolf Entertainment Group announced this week that it will start building on nearly six waterfront acres in the Southern Gateway Entertainment District at Stockholm and Warner streets.
It will be the third Topgolf in Maryland, joining locations in Germantown in Montgomery County and at National Harbor in Prince George’s County.
The Baltimore complex, envisioned as an anchor of the developing entertainment district and first announced in May 2018, will be designed with a central atrium with seating, yard games and a giant video wall.
The three-level venue will feature 90 hitting bays, year-round programming, private event rooms and a full-service restaurant and bar. It is expected to employ more than 500 people.
Baltimore city, the Baltimore Development Corp. and Horseshoe’s ownership group all played roles in the development, with Topgolf acquiring the site from the city for $7.5 million.
Under terms of the development agreement with BDC, Topgolf’s purchase and an additional contribution from Horseshoe helped fund the relocation of the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter, which had occupied part of the site, to a larger facility in Cherry Hill.
“The addition of Topgolf to the Warner Street corridor will provide more job opportunities for Baltimore City residents, broaden the city’s tax base and serve as another source of entertainment for families around the area,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in an announcement.
Topgolf, which operates 69 venues worldwide, is known for technology-driven entertainment and making the game of golf more accessible.
The company estimates contributing economic output of more than $264 million in Baltimore over the next decade.