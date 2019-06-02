Seeking nominations for the Baltimore region's Top Workplaces

Few people can say they look forward to Monday, to putting the weekend behind them and getting back to work.

Those who do must really love their jobs, adore their co-workers and admire their employers. It may be because their jobs offer purpose, flexibility, collaboration, respect, challenge and, of course, rewards.

If you’re one of those lucky few who aren’t always working for the weekend, The Baltimore Sun Media Group wants to know about your workplace and what makes it so special.

The Sun is seeking nominations for the ninth edition of its annual Top Workplaces list.

Check out 2018's Top Workplaces »

For the past eight years, The Sun has showcased the region's Top Workplaces each December, based on surveys of their employees by our partner, Energage, which has conducted Top Workplace surveys for dozens of news organizations across the country.

Last year, 125 companies were recognized as Top Workplaces in the Baltimore region, encompassing the city and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties.

The top employers are often perennial contenders that often find themselves near the top of the lists. Last year, the No. 1 workplaces included engineering firm RK&K among large businesses, Cummings & Co. Realtors among midsize companies, and cybersecurity outfit IntelliGenesis among small employers.

Being designated a Top Workplace isn’t just about pride. Research shows that such companies attract more highly qualified job applicants and retain employees longer.

Nominations are due by July 12, but don’t delay. Nominate your workplace today and see whether it has what it takes to make the list or even top it this year.

Anyone can suggest a company — employees, customers, executives. It doesn’t matter whether the workplace is profit or nonprofit, privately owned or publicly held. Companies must employ at least 35 people to qualify.

Employees of nominated firms that choose to participate will be asked to respond to a short survey this summer by Energage. The surveys will be used to rank the top companies. Winners will be announced at an event and featured in a special magazine in early December.

To nominate a company, go to baltimoresun.com/nominate or call 410-779-9337.

Christopher Dinsmore is The Baltimore Sun’s senior editor for business and health.

CAPTION The Amazon warehouse in Baltimore offers people an opportunity to see the business in action with a tour of the facility. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) The Amazon warehouse in Baltimore offers people an opportunity to see the business in action with a tour of the facility. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Brian McComas, owner of Ryleigh’s Oyster in Federal Hill and Hunt Valley, apologized Monday for tweets he made over the weekend. Brian McComas, owner of Ryleigh’s Oyster in Federal Hill and Hunt Valley, apologized Monday for tweets he made over the weekend.

cdinsmore@baltsun.com

twitter.com/CKDinsmore