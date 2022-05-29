The Baltimore Sun seeks nominations for the region’s Top Workplaces

COVID-19? Pandemic? What are you talking about? Everyone’s seemingly gone back to work, though work itself seems to have changed for many people, whether that’s because expectations changed or the virus just won’t go away.

It doesn’t matter whether your employer has called everyone back to the workplace, embraced remote work or accepted some hybrid of the two; there’s a reason you’re still working there. Either you like it, or you’re still looking for a new job.

One in five workers say they plan to seek a new job this year, according to a recent survey by consulting firm PwC, so if your workplace is hiring — like so many are — you might be in luck. A lot of talent is on the market.

Help your workplace stand out, whether it’s looking to hire hiring new workers or retain existing ones, by participating in Baltimore Sun Media’s 12th annual Top Workplaces list.

For the past 11 years, The Sun has showcased the region’s Top Workplaces each December, based on surveys of employees by our partner, Energage, which conducts Top Workplace surveys for dozens of news organizations across the country.

Last year, 147 companies were recognized as Top Workplaces in the Baltimore region, encompassing the city and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties.

Winners included perennial favorite Cummings & Co. Realtors in the large employers division, financial publisher Stansberry Research in the midsize employer category and Phoenix Operations Group among small employers, where cybersecurity and information technology firms rule.

Employees for these firms and other contenders on the list love their jobs and admire their employers. They appreciate employers that offer purpose, flexibility, collaboration, respect, challenge and, naturally, rewards.

Although many workplaces show up year after year, new companies emerge, too.

And there’s real value in it. Research shows that being designated a Top Workplace helps companies attract more highly qualified job applicants and retain employees longer.

Nominations are due by June 24, but don’t delay. Nominate your workplace today and see whether it has what it takes to make the list or even top it this year.

Anyone can suggest a company — employees, customers, executives. It doesn’t matter whether the workplace is privately owned or publicly held or even a nonprofit. Companies must employ at least 35 people to qualify.

Employees of nominated firms that choose to participate will be asked to respond to a short survey later this summer by Energage. The surveys will be used to rank the top companies. Winners will be announced at an event and featured in a special magazine.

To nominate a company, go to baltimoresun.com/nominate or call 410-779-9337.