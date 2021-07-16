Deadline extended for Baltimore Sun’s Top Workplaces nominations

With the pandemic easing and coronavirus-related restrictions going away, it seems like everybody went somewhere, anywhere for a little vacation in recent weeks.
So we decided to extend the deadline for Baltimore Sun Media’s 11th annual Top Workplaces list until Aug. 6. That means that instead of closing the nominations for your favorite workplace Friday, The Sun will accept them for three more weeks.
Whether your workplace never closed during the pandemic or is returning now or embraced some form of remote working, whether you relish your job or it’s drudgery depends on your employer. If you’re one of the lucky ones who love their jobs and admire their employers, whose employers offer purpose, flexibility, collaboration, respect, challenge and, of course, rewards, The Sun wants to know about your workplace and what makes it so special.
For the past 10 years, The Sun has showcased the region’s Top Workplaces each December, based on surveys of their employees by our partner, Energage, which conducts Top Workplace surveys for dozens of news organizations across the country.
Last year, 125 companies were recognized as Top Workplaces in the Baltimore region, encompassing the city and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties.
Winners included Cummings & Co. Realtors in the large employers division, technology solutions provider Advance Business Systems in the midsize employer category and, among small employers, Resolute Technologies, an IT firm serving the U.S. Department of Defense.
Many other employers are perennial contenders, but new companies emerge every year.
And there’s real value in it. Research shows that being designated a Top Workplace helps those companies attract more highly qualified job applicants and retain employees longer.
Nominations are due by Aug. 6, but don’t delay. Nominate your workplace today and see whether it has what it takes to make the list or even top it this year.
Anyone can suggest a company — employees, customers, executives. It doesn’t matter whether the workplace is privately owned or publicly held or even a nonprofit. Companies must employ at least 35 people to qualify.
Employees of nominated firms that choose to participate will be asked to respond to a short survey later this summer by Energage. The surveys will be used to rank the top companies. Winners will be announced at an event and featured in a special magazine in early December.
To nominate a company, go to baltimoresun.com/nominate or call 410-779-9337.
Christopher Dinsmore is The Baltimore Sun’s senior editor for business and health.