Tom Clancy’s Chesapeake Bay estate in Calvert County sells for $4.9 million

Tom Clancy’s Chesapeake Bay estate, which has been on the market two years, sold Monday for $4.9 million.
The 537-acre wooded property in Calvert County, where the Baltimore-born spy novelist wrote at a built-in petrified-wood desk, was offered for sale in 2018 for $6.2 million, boasting a 17,0000-square-foot contemporary stone mansion along a mile of waterfront.
“It’s an amazing property, a stunningly beautiful property,” said Angel Stevens, a real estate agent with the Inner Harbor Condos group of Cummings & Co. Realtors, who listed the estate and said the sale closed Monday.
The best-selling author, known for spy novels such as “The Hunt for Red October,” Patriot Games” and “Clear and Present Danger,” died in 2013 at age 66.
The writer rebuilt Peregrine Cliff Estate, a former children’s summer camp in Huntingtown, as a seven-bedroom residence with the petrified-wood writing desk in the home office, an indoor pool with a retractable roof, a gun range, tennis courts, a fitness center and a private beach, according to Stevens. The grounds include a three bedroom guest house and a play house next to tennis courts, sports fields and a private beach..
Stevens declined to identify the buyer but said the estate was bought by “a family that plans to use it for their family. It’s not going to be anything commercial.”
Others who had expressed interest included developers, a church and buyers who envisioned the property as a wedding venue or a corporate retreat, Stevens said.
“Anytime it’s in that price range, it takes a little longer to find the right person,” Stevens said.
The estate includes 11 deeded lots, according to the original listing.
The late author also had lived in a 12,000-square-foot penthouse condo at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Baltimore, which has long been on the market and now listed by Stevens for $5.9 million, about half its original $12 million asking price in 2015.
The four-bedroom, 5½-bath condo was created out of three penthouses in a $15 million redesign. It features water and skyline views, a gourmet kitchen, a dining room for entertaining dozens, a home theater and an in-home gym, according to a Cummings listing.
Stevens said several potential buyers have expressed interest, including one that came close to purchasing but was derailed by the coronavirus.
“I’m hoping as things settle we can find the perfect match for that property as well,” she said. “It’s fantastic. It doesn’t compare with anything else around the harbor.”
Alexandra M. Clancy, Clancy’s second wife and widow and the seller of Peregrine Cliff and the Ritz-Carlton condo, has been involved in legal battles over his estate.
In 2016, the Maryland Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court, ruled after two years that the writer’s widow was not responsible for the tax bill on Clancy’s $82 million estate. Alexandra Clancy also filed a lawsuit in 2017 over the rights to Clancy’s most famous character, Jack Ryan, whom millions of fans met for the first time in the 1984 book “The Hunt for Red October.”
More than 100 million copies of Clancy’s books were sold, and 17 novels were bestsellers.
Baltimore Sun reporters Tim Prudente and Mary Carole McCauley contributed to this article.