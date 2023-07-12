Report shows inflation cooling, but Fed official preaches caution at Anne Arundel County event

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Speaking minutes after a federal report showed a surprisingly low inflation rate, Tom Barkin, a regional president of the Federal Reserve Bank, told a group of business leaders in Anne Arundel County that prices are still rising too fast.

On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Department of Labor released its monthly report on the Consumer Price Index, which rose just 3% compared to a year earlier.

That’s still above the Fed’s target inflation rate of 2%, but it’s the lowest level since early 2021 — and it was lower than analysts expected.

Stocks rallied following the news, but Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond, Virginia, was circumspect in his remarks. As one of 12 regional presidents, Barkin helps set the monetary policy of the Fed, the central bank of the United States and a lender to private banks across the country.

In the early days of the pandemic, the Fed set its interest rates at nearly 0%, a historically low rate that encouraged lending and borrowing to stimulate the economy. But as the economy soared, so did inflation, topping 9% last June. Over the past 16 months, the Fed has raised its benchmark interest rate by 5 percentage points to curb inflation.

So far, it appears to be working. Inflation has cooled, but it’s still not tame enough for Barkin, who warned against backing off rate increases too soon.

“No matter how you cut it, inflation is too high,” Barkin told more than 50 people gathered in a lecture hall at Anne Arundel Community College.

His remarks were part of an annual economic outlook event hosted by the Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce.

Tom Barkin, president of the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond, Virginia, spoke to a group of business leaders at Anne Arundel Community College. (Giacomo Bologna)

The pandemic is no longer considered a public health emergency, but Barkin said the economy is still sorting through the long-term effects. Consumer demand is high, people have more savings than normal and there are still some supply chain issues.

“I hear there’s a Sriracha shortage right now,” Barkin said. “The process of getting supply and demand back into balance has been slow.”

Businesses have realized they can raise prices on goods and services and consumers will keep paying, Barkin said, and that will only change if there is sufficient pushback from consumers or competition drives down prices.

To Barkin, it does appear that consumer demand is weakening and that the Fed’s interest rate hikes are working. Recently, the central bank has been raising interest rates in smaller increments.

“I think of it as slowing the boat as you approach the dock,” Barkin said, but he expressed skepticism that this plan would go off without a hitch.

Barkin never mentioned the word “recession” in his remarks, but the next speaker, Eric Lascelles, brought it up repeatedly. As the chief economist for RBC Global Asset Management, Lascelles said this is an especially uncertain time and that a recession in the latter half of this year is more likely than not.

Near the end of Wednesday’s event, the speakers were asked why economists aren’t more concerned about potential economic disrupters like artificial intelligence, climate change and political polarization.

Lascelles spoke for a few minutes, touching on the transition to green energy, the demand for more computer chips and trends in productivity. Then it was Barkin’s turn. He shrugged and said before December 2020, no one was giving speeches about pandemics, then a pandemic hit.

“I just say forecasting is hard,” Barkin said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.