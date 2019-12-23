No official end date has been announced for the workers at the McHenry Tunnel, Baltimore Harbor Tunnel and JFK Highway tolls, but the state has stopped hiring full-time collectors in favor of contract workers in anticipation of the remaining roles being eliminated. Behind the scenes, the agency has been busy switching out its automated toll equipment and training outgoing toll collectors — the longtime faces of the agency — for new jobs in state government, helping them enroll in college courses and trying to prepare them for wherever else the road might lead.