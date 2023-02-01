Tessemae’s, Baltimore-based organic salad dressing maker, files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Tessemae’s, a Baltimore-based organic salad dressing maker, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to restructure debts and stop what it called costly and distracting litigation by a former lender.

The seller of dressings and condiments sold at dozens of national and regional retailers filed a voluntary petition for bankruptcy reorganization Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Baltimore.

Advertisement

The Chapter 11 process will allow the manufacturer to preserve its assets, obtain new capital to fulfill strong customer demand and stop litigation, the company said. The company called the former lender’s claim meritless and has filed a counterclaim, but said the litigation and ongoing costs have impeded growth in recent years.

“Our goal, from the beginning, was to bring a suite of products into the marketplace to those who believe there is a better way,” said Gregory Vetter, Tessemae’s CEO. “This decisive action, will no doubt, enable us to do just that and, in turn, emerge as a stronger, more competitive business.”

Advertisement

The company said it believes the restructuring will benefit creditors, interest holders and consumers, and it expects to continue operating without interruption.

Tessemae’s organic salad dressings and condiments are sold online and at retailers such as Costco, Giant, Harris Teeter, Mom’s Organic Market, Safeway, Sam’s Club, Shop Rite, Sprouts, Target, Walmart, Wegmans and Whole Foods Market.

This story may be updated.