Tenable reports more losses in second quarter as business continues in growth mode

Losses continued in the second quarter for Tenable Inc., the growing Columbia-based cybersecurity firm.
The company reported Tuesday that it lost $21.6 million in the April-to-June period, up from $17.3 million a year earlier. Earnings per share fell, however, to 23 cents from 73 cents due to many more shares being outstanding after a July 2018 stock offering.
Tenable’s revenue rose to $85.3 million in the quarter ended June 30, up from $63.5 million a year earlier. The company said it added 352 new customers for its enterprise security platform, including 44 with which is has “six figure relationships."
“The market opportunity for Cyber Exposure remains attractive as evidenced by the continued expansion of our enterprise customer base and six figure relationships," said Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO of Tenable. “Our revenue for the second quarter grew 34% year-over-year and we remain excited about our opportunity to capitalize on the growing demand for holistic risk-based vulnerability management."
Tenable announced the earnings Tuesday after the market closed. Its stock ended the day down 15 cents at $30.4 a share.