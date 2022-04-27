With Baltimore poised to auction off the debt of 2,900 homeowners, mayor cancels sale of their tax debts.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the city is removing all owner-occupied homes from the its tax sale list and postponing the annual auction of delinquent property taxes until June.

Scott made the announcement at Wednesday’s meeting of the Board of Estimates, saying it will prevent homes from becoming vacant and help longtime residents stay in their homes.

The tax sale is an annual auction where the city sells the rights to collect past-due property taxes. The buyers are often debt collectors who tack on fees and adds interest rates up to 12%. It’s a quick infusion of millions of dollars to the city, but housing advocates call it a predatory practice that has disproportionately harmed Baltimore’s poor, older and Black residents.

If homeowners can’t pay, it can lead to foreclosures, evictions, clouded titles and vacant homes.

When the city released its preliminary tax sale list earlier this year, there were 4,154 owner-occupied properties on it. The median debt was $2,192.

Scott said Wednesday there still were about 2,900 owner-occupied homes with delinquent property taxes. Under Scott’s direction, none of those homeowners will have their debt sold at the tax sale.

Advocates had called on the mayor to cancel the tax sale because there is an unprecedented amount of federal money — $250 million in the Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund — that can be applied to delinquent property taxes and utility bills for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents who have questions about the tax sale can call the city’s Bureau of Revenue Collections at 410-396-3556.