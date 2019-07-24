Earnings jump 17.5% at T. Rowe Price Group in second quarter

T. Rowe Price Group reported Wednesday that it earned $527.5 million in the second quarter, up 17.5% from the same period a year earlier.
Earnings per share for the Baltimore-based money management firm were $2.15 for the April-to-June period compared with $1.77 a share in 2018′s second quarter.
T. Rowe’s revenue rose 4.6% to $1.27 billion.
“Our investment teams continued to deliver solid performance for our clients in Q2 2019,” said William J. Stromberg, T. Rowe’s president and CEO, in a statement. “Healthy returns in global stock and bond markets combined with $2.5 billion of net client inflows drove total assets under management to $1.125 trillion.”
That’s was up 7.7 percent from the assets T. Rowe managed a year earlier.