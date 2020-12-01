T. Rowe Price to move from Pratt Street in downtown Baltimore to new office in Harbor Point

T. Rowe Price Group, the Baltimore-based global investment group founded in the city in 1937, will move its headquarters out of its East Pratt Street high-rise that towers over the Inner Harbor downtown to a pair of new “green” office buildings in Harbor Point, the company said Tuesday.
The move, scheduled to occur by 2024, is just the latest by a major employer out of downtown Baltimore’s traditional office center for the modern environs offered by the fast-growing Harbor Point, located on the site of a former chromium plant between Harbor East and Fells Point. It comes against a backdrop of past concerns voiced by T. Rowe Price executives about crime downtown and rising worries about traffic congestion in Harbor East.
“T. Rowe Price is excited to make this commitment — it’s an investment in our people, in our clients, and in our community and continues our deep and long-standing connection to the City of Baltimore,” said William J. Stromberg, T. Rowe PRice’s president and CEO.
He said the move, already recorded in a letter of intent, will help the organization hire and retain top talent.
It does, however, leave a gaping hole in downtown. The company’s headquarters at 100 East Pratt Street soars above the harbor, McKeldin Square and Harborplace between Light and Calvert streets.
T. Rowe Price is the largest tenant in building, where it has been located since 1975. The money manager previously mulled relocating its headquarters to another neighborhood or out of the city altogether. The New York-based Columbia Property Trust sold the 653,000 square-foot tower for $187 million in 2018 to Vision Properties.
T. Rowe Price’s new space will have about 450,000 square feet, and it will sign a 15-year lease for the space. It has enlisted Beatty Development Group in partnership with Armada Hoffler Properties for building and construction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The new offices will include ample green spaces, an auditorium and a “campus-like” atmosphere with retail, dining and fitness options within walking distance, T. Rowe Price said in a news release.
The new headquarters might signal what’s to come for other companies as the challenge of luring employees back to traditional office spaces in the wake of the ongoing pandemic increases. Vaccines designed to prevent the coronavirus from spreading could start becoming available land by the end of 2020, though not widely distributed until well into next year. So-called “non-essential” employees may start returning to workspaces by mid-to-late 2021, depending on the speed of distribution.
T. Rowe Price will retain its campus in Owings Mills, the company said.