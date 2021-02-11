T. Rowe Price appoints new president and chief investment officer

Dufétel, 40, is not a longtime veteran of the firm, having joined in 2017 as chief financial officer and treasurer from Neuberger Berman Group, a New York investment management firm. The firm credits her with improving its operations in recent years and overseeing its response to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to becoming chief operating officer, Dufétel will take on oversight of T. Rowe’s account services in April and technology in July. She is a graduate of École Polytechnique near Paris and Princeton University.