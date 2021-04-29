T. Rowe Price more than doubles first quarter earnings as stock markets rise

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. more than doubled its earnings in the first quarter of 2021 as rising stock markets lifted the Baltimore-based money manager’s revenue.
T. Rowe Price earned $749.4 million in the January-to-March period, up from $343.1 million in same period last year, when the coronavirus pandemic was first sweeping the world. On a per share basis, T. Rowe Price made $3.17, up from $1.41 a year earlier.
The investment firm’s first quarter revenue surged about 25% to nearly $1.83 billion.
And its assets under management grew to nearly $1.52 trillion on March 30, up from $1.47 trillion on Dec. 31 and just $1 trillion a year earlier when markets had swooned in response to the pandemic.
“The first quarter of 2021 saw stocks in developed markets generate strong returns lifted by the accelerating rollout of coronavirus vaccines, ongoing monetary stimulus, and expectations for a new U.S. federal fiscal stimulus package,” T. Rowe Price CEO William J. Stromberg said in a news release.
While the results topped the expectations of Wall Street analysts, T. Rowe Price’s stock slid in morning trading, down $1.30 a share to $178.41 each.
Late last year, T. Rowe Price announced that it would be relocating its headquarters from a Pratt Street tower downtown to a pair of new buildings about a mile away in Harbor Point.