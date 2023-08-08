Superblock redevelopment steps forward with demolition approval from Baltimore historical panel

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Plans for a $155 million mixed-use redevelopment of Baltimore’s so-called Superblock downtown took a step forward Tuesday after a city panel voted to allow the demolition of five historic buildings.

Tuesday’s hearing was the third time this year the proposed Superblock redevelopment went before the Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation. Westside Partners LLC had been seeking the demolition of seven buildings, located near the corner of Fayette and Howard streets in the city’s Five & Dime historic district.

City staff previously determined that five of the buildings were historically significant. They were rowhomes built in the mid- to late-1800s and later turned into stores and commercial buildings, featuring federal and Italianate styles of architecture. Westside Partners had argued that preserving the vacant buildings would be unfeasible financially.

Its plan called for keeping several facades and highlighting the civil rights history of a former drugstore but demolishing some of the historic structures.

City staff recommended their demolition as long as the developer salvaged parts of the buildings along Howard Street and reconstructed the facades — a recommendation that the commission ultimately approved.

A representative of the redevelopment team, Chris Janian of the Baltimore architecture firm Vitruvius, called it an expensive and difficult compromise, but said he supported it.

These properties are not eligible for historic tax credits, Janian said, and preserving the buildings would mean losing money. In order to get financing, projects not only need to break even, they need to make a profit, and Janian said a 20% internal rate of return is a benchmark rate to attract investors to this market.

For decades, city leaders have wanted to redevelop the corridor along Howard Street, which was once a thriving retail area anchored by large department stores. Over time, the city acquired the properties in an area bounded by Park Avenue, Howard, Fayette and Lexington streets and dubbed the “Superblock.” Those properties now have sat vacant for years and the city has been seeking developers to tackle parts of the Superblock.

Following a competitive bidding process, Westside Partners agreed in 2020 to pay $4.5 million for more than a dozen Superblock properties. It proposed a mixed-use development called The Compass, which could include apartments, parking, a hotel and an entertainment venue.

Molly Ricks, deputy director of Baltimore Heritage, a nonprofit preservation group, said salvaging the facade of the buildings on Howard Street was a step in the right direction, but she wanted to see an independent review of the proposal.

Nicole King, professor of American studies at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, testified against the demolition, saying the city was at fault for the vacancies and blight that are now deterring people from investing in the area. King said she has studied the failed redevelopment efforts along Howard Street and said it was once a bustling, diverse commercial district with Black, Jewish and Asian business owners.

“These blocks did not become empty on their own. The city used eminent domain and complex land swaps agreements to push hardworking people out and bring big developers in,” King said. “It was the bad policies of Baltimore City and the Baltimore Development Corporation — as well as developers who took on too much and made promises they could not keep to the public — that caused this decay.”

On the other side of the Superblock, Westside Partners plans to incorporate several existing structures into The Compass, including a former Read’s, a Maryland drugstore chain that Rite Aid acquired in the 1980s.

The drugstore occupied a building at the corner of Lexington and Howard streets and its lunch counter was a flashpoint for early anti-segregation sit-in demonstrations during the Civil Rights era.

The commissioners also heard a demolition hearing Tuesday for three vacant buildings a block away from the Superblock. The properties also are owned by the city.

Dan Taylor, an official with the Baltimore Development Corp., said the city had struggled to solicit realistic redevelopment plans for the buildings before striking a deal with Chukes Okoro of Okoro Development in 2022.

While Okoro talked about his successful redevelopment of nearby historic properties, he said saving these three buildings — located at the northeastern corner of Lexington Street and Park Avenue — would be financially unfeasible. The panel’s staff recommended demolishing most of the structures.

Commissioners voted Tuesday to spare two buildings but allow the demolition of a former department store. The store was built in a modernist style and has no windows.

Okoro, who had been planning a six-story residential building, said he wants to move forward with redeveloping the properties, but would need to significantly rework his plans.

“In my heart, it’s not dead,” Okoro said.