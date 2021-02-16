The Baltimore Sun to be acquired by nonprofit from Tribune Publishing

Returning The Baltimore Sun to Maryland hands, the state’s largest newspaper and its affiliates will be acquired by a nonprofit formed by businessman and philanthropist Stewart Bainum Jr. that would operate the media organization for the benefit of the community.
The sale was made possible by Alden Global Capital’s $630 million deal announced late Tuesday to acquire full control of Tribune Publishing, which also publishes the Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News and other major newspapers.
As part of the acquisition, the nonprofit Sunlight for All Institute would acquire the The Baltimore Sun, The Capital Gazette in Annapolis, The Carroll County Times and several other Baltimore-area weeklies and magazines, as well as the affiliated online properties.
That deal is not yet done. In its announcement, Tribune Publishing said Alden signed a “non-binding term sheet” to sell The Sun to the nonprofit established by Bainum.
It was not immediately clear whether Bainum’s effort is affiliated with an effort by a group of Baltimore philanthropists, businesspeople and the union representing its journalists to seek local ownership for the Sun.
Bainum is a Takoma Park resident who made his fortune in hotels and nursing homes. He remains chairman of Choice Hotels International, the Rockville-based hospitality franchisor for such marques as Cambria Hotels, Quality Inn and Econo Lodge.
A lifelong Democrat and one-time politician, Bainum, 74, served in the Maryland General Assembly, first as a delegate from 1979 to 1982, then as a senator from 1983 to 1986. Bainum became CEO of ManorCare in 1987.
He and his wife Sandy Bainum, a signer and actress, joined the Giving Pledge, a campaign seeking commitments by the world’s wealthiest people to contribute most of their wealth to philanthropic causes. Others who have made the pledge include Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Elon Musk, Michael Bloomberg, CNN founder Ted Turner, MacKenzie Scott, Texas oilman T. Boone Pickens and, notably, Patrick Soon-Shiong, who acquired the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Tribune from Tribune Publishing for $500 million in 2018 and still holds a 24% stake in the company.
Alden’s deal from Tribune, announced a few hours after the stock market closed Tuesday, would create one of the largest newspaper operators in the United States. It follows weeks of negotiations between a special committee of Tribune Publishing’s board and Alden, a hedge fund with a history of deep cost-cutting at its other newspaper properties.
Alden, already Tribune Publishing’s largest shareholder with a 31.6% stake, is offering $17.25 a share for the remainder of the company in a transaction that would take Tribune Publishing private. That amounts to Alden paying about $431 million for the 68% of the shares it doesn’t already own.
The agreed-upon price is $3 a share higher than a nonbinding proposal Alden presented in December. Since its interest in buying all of the company was made public in late December, shares of Tribune Publishing have moved steadily higher. On Tuesday, shares closed at $15.97 a share, giving the company a market capitalization of $583.4 million.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
This story will be updated.