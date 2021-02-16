The Baltimore Sun to be acquired by nonprofit from Tribune Publishing

He and his wife Sandy Bainum, a signer and actress, joined the Giving Pledge, a campaign seeking commitments by the world’s wealthiest people to contribute most of their wealth to philanthropic causes. Others who have made the pledge include Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Elon Musk, Michael Bloomberg, CNN founder Ted Turner, MacKenzie Scott, Texas oilman T. Boone Pickens and, notably, Patrick Soon-Shiong, who acquired the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Tribune from Tribune Publishing for $500 million in 2018 and still holds a 24% stake in the company.