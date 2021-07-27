Sun & Ski Sports opening at Arundel Mills Mall

Sun & Ski Sports will open its first Baltimore area store this fall at Arundel Mills Mall in the former Modell Sporting Goods space.
The store in the Hanover mall will be the 31st for Sun & Ski, which specializes in equipment, apparel and footwear for sports such as skiing, snowboarding, biking, running and swimming. Sun & Ski has one Maryland store, in Gaithersburg.
The 30,000-square-foot store also will feature a full-service ski, snowboard and bike shop, and rent skis and snowboards.
Modell’s, a more-than-century-old, family-owned retailer that filed for bankruptcy reorganization in March 2020 , had closed all 141 of its stores, including nine in Maryland. The New York-based retailer sold sports equipment and athletic footwear and apparel.
The Sun & Ski Sports in Arundel Mills will offer one of the retailers’ largest assortments of products and services, Karl Salz, president of the chain, said in an announcement Monday.
“Sun & Ski Sports aims to be where our customers live and play,” Salz said in the announcement.
The Houston-based retailer was founded in 1980 as a ski and snowboard shop that sold cycling and outdoor gear in the summer. The chain is has locations predominantly in Texas and along the East Coast.
The retailer said it will be hiring for both full-time and part-time positions.