Baltimore Sun Media buyer to pay $65 million for news group

Bainum, the chairman of Rockville-based Choice Hotels International, set up the Sunlight for All Institute as a Delaware-registered nonprofit in late January. A resident of Takoma Park, Bainum helped his father run and grow the ManorCare nursing home business and helped build what is now Choice Hotels. He also is a former Democratic state legislator and an active donor to Democratic political causes, having given more then $3 million to President Joe Biden’s effort to defeat Donald Trump.