T. Rowe Price CEO Stromberg to retire after 35 years at Baltimore firm

T. Rowe Price Group CEO Bill Stromberg will retire in December after 35 years at the Baltimore-based money management firm.
Rob Sharps, a 24-year veteran of the firm, will become president and CEO Jan. 1 and take over as chair of the management committee, the company announced Thursday. Sharps currently serves as the firm’s president, head of investments and group chief investment officer as well as a member of the firm’s management committee. Sharps also will join the board of directors.
“Bill has been a remarkable leader and highly effective CEO,” said Alan D. Wilson, T. Rowe Price’s lead independent director, in the announcement. “He has deftly navigated the firm through a period of significant change and disruption in the industry ... Bill has fostered a culture that continues to differentiate us in the marketplace and is central to our long-term success.”
Sharps called Stromberg’s contributions to clients, employees and stockholders “truly extraordinary” and said his leadership will have a long-lasting impact.
“I am honored to be the next CEO of T. Rowe Price and am grateful for the confidence that both Bill and the board have placed in me,” Sharps said in the announcement.
The company announced succession plans Thursday morning as it reported strong second quarter financial results driven by broad growth in global stocks for a fifth straight quarter after pandemic-induced declines in last year’s first quarter. T. Rowe Price said revenues rose 36.3% to $1.93 billion, while earnings rose 35.7% to nearly $816 million, or $3.46 per share. Assets under management increased $105.1 billion to $1.62 trillion during the second quarter.
Under Stromberg’s leadership, the firm has invested heavily in its investment, distribution and product departments, Wilson said, helping the company take advantage of strong markets to grow assets under management, revenues, earnings and dividends.
Stromberg, who also will step down as chair of the board and chair of the firm’s management committee, will continue to serve on the board as nonexecutive chair.
Sharps appointment as CEO is part of a planned succession, Wilson said, calling him “the right leader to guide T. Rowe Price through its next chapter of growth.”
“He is broadly respected and admired by his peers as a clear strategic thinker who quickly gets to the heart of issues, thinks through solutions, and brings out the best in his teams,” Wilson said.
Stromberg expressed confidence in his successor, saying T. Rowe Price “could not be in better hands.”
Over the two decades they have worked together, “he has consistently demonstrated his abilities as a talented investor, a principled decision-maker, and an accessible and impactful leader of people and processes,” Stromberg said.
Sharps, who joined T. Rowe Price in 1997 as an equity analyst, has taken a more active role in corporate strategy, product development, key client relationships and other initiatives in recent years, the company said. He previously was co-head of global equity, the longtime portfolio manager of the U.S. large-cap growth equity strategy and portfolio manager of the former U.S. Growth & Income Equity Strategy, which is now U.S. Large-Cap Core Equity Strategy.
Stromberg joined T. Rowe Price in 1987 as an equity investment analyst after serving as a summer intern the previous year. He previously worked for Westinghouse Defense as a systems engineer.