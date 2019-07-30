Fast-growing California tech firm to open new subsidiary in South Baltimore, employing 200 eventually

Stripe Inc., a fast-growing online payments firm, plans to open a new subsidiary in Baltimore at McHenry Row that will employ 200 people eventually, the company confirmed.
Stripe selected McHenry Row, the mixed-use development in Locust Point, for the headquarters of Helm Inc., a new unit that will offer merchants and other users operational support for Stripe’s software.
Helm is leading 44,000 square feet in the building at 1215 E. Fort Ave. The company expects to grow to 200 employees over three years.
“We considered a number of cities across the country for Helm’s inaugural location, and Baltimore stood out for its unique combination of world-class educational institutions, talented and diverse workforce, and entrepreneurial spirit,” Helm President Patrick Mahoney said in a statement. “We look forward to forming strong ties with the community and contributing to its culture of excellence and innovation.”
Stripe’s software is used by businesses to accept online payments. Customers include Google and Uber Technologies, according to Stripe’s website. Users in Maryland include the Chesapeake Conservancy and Huntress Labs.
Founded in 2010 by Irish enterpreneurs John and Patrick Collison, the San Francisco-based company was valued most recently at $20 billion in September 2018 when it raised $245 million, according to a Bloomberg News report at the time. The company isn’t well known, but, according to Bloomberg, 84% of American adults who bought something online used its service in 2017.