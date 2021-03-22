Streets Market to open in old Eddie’s Market in Charles Village as part of redevelopment plan

A new grocery store is coming to the former Eddie’s Market space in Baltimore’s Charles Village.
Streets Market, an independent, Washington-based grocer that focuses on healthy foods, will open “hopefully in the next month or two” at 3117 St. Paul St., where Eddie’s was a neighborhood staple until closing in December, said Doug Schmidt, principal at WorkShop Development, the Baltimore-based developer.
The new grocer will occupy the 6,000-square-foot Eddie’s building for about two years, until WorkShop, MCB Real Estate and CLD Partners tear it down as part of their plans to build a mixed-use development.
Just a few blocks from the Johns Hopkins University Homewood campus, the new building will offer a Streets location on the ground level and more than 200 off-campus student beds in apartments above it.
“We recognize that Eddie’s was the heart of the Charles Village,” said P. David Bramble, MCB managing partner, in a statement. “That is why we knew that finding a great main-street focused grocer was critical to the quality of life in Charles Village and the success of our future project.”
The Charles Village location will be Streets’ 11th storefront in Washington, Maryland and Virginia and the third in Baltimore. The other two in the city are at downtown’s Charles Plaza, 222 N. Charles St., and Yard 56, another MCB development opening this week at 5601 Eastern Ave. in Southeast Baltimore.
“Our stores are designed for walkable neighborhoods, with a variety catering to a diverse customer base in a compact format,” Streets vice president Campbell Burns said in a statement. “We are excited to introduce ourselves to Charles Village in the existing building while we look forward to a state-of-the-art store in the new development.”
The Baltimore-based developers, who bought the Eddie’s building for $1.5 million in December, expect to close on the purchase of the building next door, which houses Bank of America and Ajumma Cuisine, in the next few months, Schmidt said.
In addition to the new grocery store and student housing, the redevelopment will include other St. Paul Street retail, and community input will be solicited on the project, Schmidt said. Construction could begin between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.
“We are working diligently on preliminary design now and are looking forward to community involvement as we endeavor to make this a fantastic addition to Charles Village,” he said.
Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos, who represents the 14th District, which includes the neighborhood, said she was excited the developers “knew the desire of the community to have another grocery in the former Eddie’s space.”
“While no one can replace Jerry and Darlene Gordon, Streets Market has a good reputation in the area and I welcome them to our community,” Ramos said in a statement. “I look forward to the community input process on the rest of the development proposal.”