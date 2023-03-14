Employment rose slightly in downtown Baltimore last year as pandemic recovery continued

Workers are returning to offices in downtown Baltimore, with employment in the business district higher last year than the previous year and foot traffic returning to pre-pandemic levels, a study released Tuesday shows.

But office occupancy lagged behind the national average in 2022 and the number of people living downtown fell.

A report by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore showed recovery remains underway in the city’s primary business district for a third year since the coronavirus pandemic first disrupted downtown life. Pandemic-related shutdowns initially emptied office buildings, closed shops and attractions, and dried up the flow of visitors and conventions.

The area is going through a “reimagining,” according to the annual State of Downtown Baltimore report, which tracked data in office, employment, residential, retail and hospitality sectors within a one-mile radius of Pratt and Light streets.

“It’s a future of mixed-use buildings, increased amenities, walkability, new ideas, and a new narrative,” the report’s executive summary said.

The partnership said its maintenance of downtown public space, programs and marketing services “are in more need than ever as we look to attract people back downtown.”

The number of people employed downtown last year rose slightly to 126,047 from 125,246 in 2021 and represents about a third of the city’s jobs.

By the end of 2022, most major employers had returned to a hybrid schedule of three days in the office, the report found.

“This should begin to increase foot traffic, daily parkers, transit riders and lunch goers,” the report said.

It cited cell phone data reported by the New York Times Magazine and School of Cities showing that foot traffic in downtown Baltimore has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Activity closer downtown is expected to increase when state employees relocate downtown from the aging State Center campus, a 28-acre area of state government office buildings near Eutaw Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Midtown. In December, the Board of Public Works approved leases for the last two state agencies remaining at State Center to move to office space on Charles Street.

But office occupancy, which had mirrored national recovery in 2021, lagged behind national numbers by 4% last year. The report explained that by saying the numbers fail to take into account all new leases.

The area’s office vacancy rate remained stable at 19.76% at year’s end compared with 19.83% at the end of 2021. Downtown’s office vacancies were higher than in the city as a whole and in the Baltimore metro area, which had vacancy rates of 16.86% and 14.62%, respectively.

Office rents in downtown Baltimore averaged $23 to $27 per square foot compared with $22 to $26 per square foot in 2021.

Tenants that reached office deals last year included Morgan Stanley, which in November finalized a lease extension and expansion at the company’s Thames Street Wharf office building in Harbor Point, Design Collective, Ballard Spahr and the Maryland Department of Health, which will move to the vacant Metro West complex.

Downtown’s residential renaissance appeared to stall last year with the number of people living in the area falling to 39,168 from 42,478 in 2021, due possibly to the re-development of Perkins Homes, the report said. Apartment occupancy rates fell to an average 91.3% last year, compared with 95.2% in 2021.

In apartment buildings built since 1995 with 100 or more units and amenities, average rents ranged from $1,588 for studios to $3,489 for three-bedroom units.

New housing projects that added more than 200 market rate apartments downtown last year included a mix of new construction and residential conversions from other uses.

The report said downtown’s tourism industry, nearly wiped out by the pandemic, is on the rebound and benefitting from increased leisure travel nationally. The district has more than 8,300 hotel rooms.

The number of overnight visitors was up by nearly 2 million from 2021 to 2022, the report found. Daytime visitors and visitor spending are increasing but not back to pre-pandemic levels.

Downtown’s hotel inventory has decreased, with five hotels in various stages of conversions to residential use including the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Envy Hotel Holiday Inn Baltimore, Radisson Hotel Baltimore and Baltimore Plaza Hotel.

Hotel occupancies in downtown Baltimore averaged 56.9%, compared with a national average of 62.5%, according to Smith Travel Research.

Retail, meanwhile, is in transition downtown, the report said, with Harborplace under new ownership, the closing of The Gallery at Harborplace mall and a revamped Lexington Market that opened in October.

The transition of large projects such as those contributed to keeping the average occupancy rate at nearly 82%, compared with higher rates of just over 93% in both the Baltimore region and nationally, the report said. New retail names last year included Top Golf in South Baltimore’s entertainment district, NKVSkin on Charles Street and restaurants such as Kneads, GameOn Bar+Arcade and Blooms. Retail sales downtown totaled $9.6 million last year.

“The need for additional retail is paramount in re-imagining downtown’s Central Business District, as existing gaps in the streetscape impact our walkability,” the report said.

This story will be updated.