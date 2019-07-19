Maryland lost 7,000 jobs in June but unemployment rate holds steady at 3.8 %

Maryland lost 7,000 jobs in June, but the state continued its longest stretch of unemployment below 4% since 2008, the U.S. Labor Department reported Friday.
The state’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.8% for the third straight month, according to the government’s preliminary data. It was slightly above the national rate of 3.7% but below Maryland’s rate of 4% a year earlier. Maryland was among 44 states where rates were stable.
Total jobs in Maryland decreased by 7,000, to 2.75 million workers, figures from the department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics showed.
Jobs were lost in the education and health services sectors, with a decline of 3,500 jobs, and the leisure and hospitality sector, which decreased by 2,300 jobs. Declines also were reported in services, professional and business services, mining, logging and construction, and trade, transportation and utilities.
The manufacturing sector saw the most growth, adding 1,500 jobs. The information sector added 100 jobs.