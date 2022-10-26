Three state agencies get approval to move from State Center to downtown Baltimore

State officials approved leases Wednesday for three of the dozen state agencies relocating to downtown Baltimore from the State Center campus near Midtown.

Maryland’s Board of Public Works approved the first set of leases under a plan to move state workers out of the aging, state-owned complex to fill vacancies elsewhere in the city, the Department of General Services said. The leases all take effect June 1 for 10-year terms with renewal options.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said in April 2021 that the state would move 3,500 state employees from a dozen agencies located at State Center into office space elsewhere in the city. It represented a shift from earlier proposals to renovate the buildings and was designed to inject new life into a central business district struggling with vacancies.

The Office of the Comptroller’s 334 employees will move to 7 St. Paul Street, where the state will lease 67,586 square feet. The state will pay nearly $1.6 million in annual rent, or $15.9 million over 10 years, with an option to renew for five years. The agreement includes rental abatement for the first six months of the term, a savings of $794,135, officials said.

Comptroller Peter Franchot touted the location in the heart of downtown as close to public transit and parking. The office is now located at 301 W. Preston Street.

The public works board, made up of Hogan, Franchot and State Treasurer Dereck E. Davis, also approved a 19,329-square-foot lease at 120 E. Baltimore St. for the Department of Planning. The agency employs 67 people.

Under the contract, the state will pay $4.9 million over 10 years, with an option to renew for an additional five years. A six-month rent abatement amounts to a savings of $245,478, general services said.

“This new location will enable our team to truly live ... our mission [to revitalize Maryland communities] through not only collaboration with other state agencies and local government, but also to be a part of all that the city has to offer in the surrounding area,” Planning Secretary Robert S. McCord said in Wednesday’s announcement.

The third lease approved was for the 60-person Department of Aging, moving to 16,876 square feet at 36 S. Charles Street. The state will pay $394,898.40 in annual rent, or $3.9 million over 10 years, with an option to renew for five years. It includes a six-month rental abatement worth $197,449.

“The new location will allow the Department of Aging staff to continue to be accessible to our constituents, as well as to the wonderful volunteers who assist us in serving Maryland’s older adults,” said Rona E. Kramer, the agency’s secretary, in Wednesday’s announcement.

Earlier this month, the Maryland Department of Health said it plans to move its headquarters into the south building of the Metro West complex near Lexington Market. The public works board still must approve that agreement to pay more than $12 million annually for nearly 500,000 square feet. The contract was up for a vote Wednesday but withdrawn.

General Services said it received 58 acceptable proposals from the business community in response to seven state-issued requests. All of the new leases have been negotiated at below market rental rates, it said. Each location offers workers access to amenities such as fitness centers and restaurants.

The state plans to hand State Center over to the city for future redevelopment, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford said in August.

“Once we get the agencies out of State Center, it is our intent to turn that property over … to the City of Baltimore so that the citizens and their elected representatives can determine the best use for that site,” Rutherford had said.